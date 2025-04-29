NESR awarded $200 million in slickline contracts

National Energy Services Reunited announced multiple, five-year Slickline contract awards in Kuwait and Oman. Totaling $200 million, the multiyear contracts represent new awards in a key growth service line within NESR’s Drilling & Evaluation (D&E) segment.

Consistent with the expansion of evaluation services like cased hole wireline and surface well testing, these contracts underscore the “portfolio pull through” strategy in D&E, whereby leadership in a certain product or service, in one or two countries, is replicated across NESR’s entire MENA footprint, particularly in its burgeoning share of rigless activity.