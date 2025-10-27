ND25_Geopolitics2

Uncategorized

Oct 27, 2025
The tax regime established under H.R. 1, otherwise known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” will lead to cost savings for E&P companies. While the exact amount of savings is yet to be seen, Rystad Energy estimated that the reduction in royalty rates could create as much as a $3/bbl difference in breakeven prices for E&Ps in the Lower 48, depending on the basin.
