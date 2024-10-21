Uncategorized

ND2024 WoodMac_Fig1

Oct 21, 2024
0 44 Less than a minute
Wood Mackenzie estimates that, for every 5% improvement in drilling efficiency from 2020 levels, approximately 28 fewer rigs are needed in the market. This trend is already being seen in the Permian Basin, where the rig count through Q1 2024 is lower than what Wood Mackenzie had estimated if rigs continued operating at efficiency levels seen four years ago.
Oct 21, 2024
0 44 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ND2024 2H_Fig3

Oct 21, 2024

ND2024 2H_Fig2

Oct 21, 2024

ND2024 2H_Fig1

Oct 21, 2024

ND2024 Alliances_Fig2

Oct 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button