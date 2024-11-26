Global and Regional MarketsNews

Naftogaz Group launches well at new field

Nov 26, 2024
JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya, a part of the Naftogaz Group, has launched a well at a newly discovered field in Ukraine. Its daily flow rate reaches 170,000 cu m of gas, and the depth is 4,202 m. This is the 15th well at the field since the beginning of the year.

“This was preceded by earlier 3D seismic surveys, their qualitative analysis, the preliminary identification of promising horizons, as well as clarification of their capacity,” said Serhii Lahno, acting CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

