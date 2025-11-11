Global and Regional MarketsNews

VAALCO schedules drilling campaign launch for late 2025

Nov 11, 2025
0 201 Less than a minute
Vaalco reports on Q1 activity in Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire

VAALCO Energy pushed the start of its multi-well drilling campaign offshore Gabon into Q4 2025, pending the arrival of a contracted rig. The campaign will target both development and appraisal/exploration wells on the Etame and SEENT platforms, and will include workovers in the Ebouri field where hydrogen sulfide-affected reserves are being revisited.

In Egypt, the company reported progress through Q3 with four development wells drilled in the Eastern Desert and one exploration well in the Western Desert completing in October. In Canada, VAALCO deferred additional drilling this year in favor of lower-cost optimization work.

Nov 11, 2025
0 201 Less than a minute

Related Articles

TotalEnergies takes operatorship of new offshore exploration block in Guyana

Nov 11, 2025
Murphy details US Gulf of Mexico, offshore Côte d’Ivoire drilling goals

Murphy Oil advances near-field drilling and workovers in Gulf of Mexico

Nov 11, 2025
SLB Unveils Groundbreaking New Agentic AI Technology for the Energy Industry

SLB launches agentic AI platform to enhance upstream workflows

Nov 10, 2025
dno

DNO fast-tracks Kjøttkake tieback to Gjøa field

Nov 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button