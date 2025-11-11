VAALCO schedules drilling campaign launch for late 2025

VAALCO Energy pushed the start of its multi-well drilling campaign offshore Gabon into Q4 2025, pending the arrival of a contracted rig. The campaign will target both development and appraisal/exploration wells on the Etame and SEENT platforms, and will include workovers in the Ebouri field where hydrogen sulfide-affected reserves are being revisited.

In Egypt, the company reported progress through Q3 with four development wells drilled in the Eastern Desert and one exploration well in the Western Desert completing in October. In Canada, VAALCO deferred additional drilling this year in favor of lower-cost optimization work.