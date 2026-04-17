ModuSpec wins rig intake projects for two drillships, two jackups

ModuSpec secured a series of shipyard-based rig intake and inspection projects covering two drillships and two jackup rigs scheduled for deployment across Europe and Africa.

On the first drillship, a multidisciplinary ModuSpec team is scheduled to attend Las Palmas shipyard to verify equipment readiness and assess contractor management systems, including HSE factors and crew competency, ahead of development drilling offshore Ivory Coast planned for Q3 2026.

A second drillship is also at Las Palmas, where ModuSpec is verifying the readiness of two blowout preventers (BOPs) and associated well control equipment before the rig transits offshore Egypt for a five-well campaign. ModuSpec will witness pre-deployment, deployment and post-deployment BOP testing at that location.

A third scope involves a jackup in Croatia undergoing a five-yearly Special Periodic Survey (SPS) ahead of operations in the Adriatic Sea, with ModuSpec conducting a multi-stage intake program covering a maintenance period prior to mobilization in Q2.

A fourth project covers a jackup going through its SPS in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, ahead of development drilling from a platform offshore Gabon. ModuSpec’s scope there includes verifying readiness of drilling, mud, well control, electrical and marine systems, as well as witnessing an acceptance test program.