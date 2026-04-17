Brookside contracts Kenai Drilling for two-well SWISH program

Brookside Energy finalized a drilling contract with Kenai Drilling for Rig 18 to drill a two-well development pad at the Suttles site in the SWISH area of interest in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin.

The rig will drill the Sabres well, targeting the Sycamore Formation, and the Whalers well, targeting the Woodford Formation, consecutively. Each well will include a lateral section of approximately 1.5 miles. Rig 18 will mobilize to the SWISH area of interest following completion of its current two-well program in the Ardmore Basin.