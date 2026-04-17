NewsThe Offshore Frontier

ADES wins three jackup contracts offshore Nigeria, extends fourth

Apr 17, 2026
0 292 Less than a minute

ADES secured three-year contracts for three jackup rigs with West African Exploration and Production (WAEP), a subsidiary of Dangote Group, for field development work offshore Nigeria, and extended a fourth rig’s contract with Chevron Nigeria, ADES announced in filings to the Saudi Exchange.

The WAEP contracts each carry a two-year option extension, with operations for all three rigs expected to begin in the second half of 2026. ADES will fulfill the contracts using a mix of rigs already operating in the region and units relocated from other markets.

The extension covers the jackup Shelf Drilling Scepter for a firm period of one year in direct continuation of its existing contract, which expires in July 2026, and includes a one-year unpriced option.

Apr 17, 2026
0 292 Less than a minute

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