Uncategorized

MJ_PTENGenerators2

Apr 21, 2026
0 229 Less than a minute
The RL agents and the older rule-based model were both simulated under ideal operating conditions for validation training. For each simulated day, Patterson-UTI measured the average number of generators online, generator changes per day and “power limitation events,” or instances where the demand within the next five minutes would have exceeded the available power if the rig had followed an agent’s recommendation. Results showed that every RL agent outperformed the rule-based benchmark on at least one metric. The agents marked with a star outperformed the benchmark on all three metrics. Click the image to enlarge. Source: IADC/SPE 230679
Apr 21, 2026
0 229 Less than a minute

Related Articles

MJ_PTENGenerators3

Apr 21, 2026

MJ_PTENGenerators1

Apr 21, 2026

MJ_Feature1

Apr 21, 2026

MJ_ESG1

Apr 21, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button