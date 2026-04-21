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MJ_PTENGenerators1

Apr 21, 2026
0 229 Less than a minute
The Deep Q-network (DQN) model was added to replace the previous rule-based model for determining generator startup and shutdown recommendations. In this setup, real-time power data from each engine is transmitted to the rig control system through a PLC, which then transfers that data to an edge device. Recommendations generated on the edge device are returned to the rig control system and presented to the driller through the HMI as alert pop-ups, which can be dismissed or accepted. Click the image to enlarge. Source: IADC/SPE 230679
Apr 21, 2026
0 229 Less than a minute

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