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MJ_PTENGenerators3

Apr 21, 2026
0 255 Less than a minute
The deployment of the reinforcement learning agent (blue-shaded area on the right) led to a reduction in alert frequency and ignored advisories (bottom), while the average number of generators online remained essentially unchanged (middle). This improvement was due, in part, to the reinforcement learning agent’s ability to better account for rig power demand conditions compared with the previous rule-based model. Click the image to enlarge. Source: IADC/SPE 230679
Apr 21, 2026
0 255 Less than a minute

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