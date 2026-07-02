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JA26_ESG1

Jul 2, 2026
0 2 Less than a minute
France’s third Multiannual Energy Program (PPE3) represents a material recalibration of its national energy policy, moving the country away from earlier scenarios of rapid renewable expansion toward a re-centered, nuclear-led decarbonization pathway. It shows wind and solar targets for 2035 cut by around 20% total.
Jul 2, 2026
0 2 Less than a minute

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