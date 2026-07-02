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JA26_Markets1

Jul 2, 2026
0 2 Less than a minute
The 64 high-impact exploration wells drilled in 2025 discovered 4.8 billion boe and delivered a 31% commercial success rate (CSR), which is slightly higher than the 28-29% CSRs seen in 2023 and 2024.
Jul 2, 2026
0 2 Less than a minute

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