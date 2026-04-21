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MJ_ESG1

Apr 21, 2026
0 190 Less than a minute
Left: BP’s total number of process safety events fell to 27 in 2025, from 62 in 2021. Middle: Its Scope 1 and 2 emissions have fallen by 37% since 2019. Right: Real-time methane emissions data have led to improvements in source-level inventory, allowing mitigation opportunities to be better prioritized and lowering methane intensity. Click the image to enlarge.
Apr 21, 2026
0 190 Less than a minute

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