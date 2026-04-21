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MJ_Feature1

Apr 21, 2026
0 238 Less than a minute
This creaming curve illustrates the cumulative hydrocarbons discovered in the Guyana-Suriname Basin, with each blue dot representing the total amount of hydrocarbons found in the basin after each exploration well was drilled. Plotting the resources discovered in Brazil’s Búzios field (at least 9 billion boe) against this data, it can be seen that 35 wells had to be drilled before Guyana-Suriname reached comparable levels. This should be kept in mind, according to Wood Mackenzie, when evaluating exploration in Brazil’s Equatorial Margin. While there is optimism about this frontier region, the industry should not expect a rapid pace of development and returns, particularly as significant concerns remain about exploring in an environmentally sensitive area.
Apr 21, 2026
0 238 Less than a minute

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