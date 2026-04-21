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MJ26_SeadrillFig4

Apr 21, 2026
0 192 Less than a minute
Figure 4: The annular life tracker dashboard can help rig teams forecast component longevity and prioritize interventions for at-risk assets. (Click the image to enlarge.)
Apr 21, 2026
0 192 Less than a minute

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