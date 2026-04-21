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MJ26_SeadrillFig3

Apr 21, 2026
0 199 Less than a minute
Figure 3: Visual recognition software was developed to classify annular element damage, using high-resolution photos as the foundation for supervised learning algorithms. The system was able to achieve a high correlation with manual ratings during field testing. Beyond that, it helped to eliminate the subjectivity and variability that come with manual inspections. Coupled with operational analytics, this helped to support more precise maintenance scheduling. (Click the image to enlarge.)
Apr 21, 2026
0 199 Less than a minute

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