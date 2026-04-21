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MJ26_SeadrillFig2

Apr 21, 2026
0 182 Less than a minute
Figure 2: Case study of two different annular elements with similar criteria where post-removal inspections revealed large disparities in component condition. (Click the image to enlarge.)
Apr 21, 2026
0 182 Less than a minute

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