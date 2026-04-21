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MJ26_Markets1

Apr 21, 2026
0 210 Less than a minute
A prolonged geopolitical crisis will likely accelerate the long-term fall in oil and gas demand, as countries will prioritize efforts to reduce reliance on imports.
Apr 21, 2026
0 210 Less than a minute

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