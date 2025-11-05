Melbana: Amistad-2 well completed

Melbana Energy provided an operational update regarding Block 9 PSC onshore Cuba, for which it is operator and holds a 30% interest. Amistad-2 was spudded on 18 September 2025 and was originally planned to take about three weeks to drill to a total depth (TD) of 1125 m.

Drilling results confirmed the pre-drill structural shape but also showed the primary target in the hanging wall of the structure had been eroded and replaced with sediment and that this had happened prior to the most recent phase of structuring.

The top of limestone was therefore encountered in the footwall of the structure approximately 600 m deep to prognosis, so the decision was made to continue drilling past the original TD given the good drilling conditions, before deciding to stop at 2000 m at a cost of about one extra week’s drilling time.

The well was drilled at a lower mud weight than Amistad-1 and the custom reservoir drilling fluid, designed using the learnings of the previous wells drilled in Block 9, allowed the removal of barite from the drilling fluid in the lower portion of the well. The lower mud weight also assisted with the well drilling at a higher rate of penetration than expected.

An extensive logging program was conducted and provided positive indications of extensive porosity and oil saturation within the 8-1/2” hole. Subsequent preliminary petrophysical analysis interpreted a total 146 m of true vertical depth (TVD), net reservoir based on a conventional cut-off of 9% porosity.

The reservoir in Amistad-2 is comprised of three primary sections: the upper-most section is highly porous and correlated to the Unit 1A observed in Alameda-2; the second unit is separated from shallower Unit 1A by a tight limestone interval and appears to be consistent with the Unit 1B Lower interval previously observed by Alameda-2; and, the third appears to be a repeat section of Unit 1B, but in a rotated and steeply dipping position. Ongoing analysis aims to confirm the stratigraphic sequence encountered by Alameda-2.

Given the results of Amistad-2 consideration is now being given to Amistad-11 replacing Amistad-3 as the next well. This would be a shallow production well located on Pad 1, where good production characteristics have previously been obtained (peak flow of 1,903 barrels of oil per day (bopd) at a sustained rate of 1,235 bopd). Production operations in Amistad-1 have been temporarily halted to prepare for the drilling of this well in case the joint operation approves this course of action.