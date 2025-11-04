ConocoPhillips advances Otway Basin exploration drilling program

ConocoPhillips Australia is progressing plans for a multi-well exploration campaign in Commonwealth waters of the Otway Basin, offshore Victoria and Tasmania. The Otway Exploration Drilling Program covers permits VIC/P79 and T/49P.

Up to six wells are approved under the program, with the initial two expected to be drilled by late 2025 using the Transocean Equinox semisubmersible. Each well is anticipated to take 30-40 days to complete, with a maximum duration of 90 days to allow for weather and operational delays.

The campaign will include seabed surveys ahead of drilling to confirm safe anchor locations, as the rig will be moored in water depths ranging from roughly 50–500 m. Up to three support vessels will provide logistics and standby coverage, and helicopters will handle crew transfers.

Depending on exploration outcomes, the work could lead to appraisal and development drilling in the basin, offering extended opportunities for rig and service providers in Australian waters.