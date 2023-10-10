Kongsberg Digital partners with Ankeri to launch mobile application

Kongsberg Digital has announced its latest partnership with Ankeri, which will see Ankeri’s Aware mobile application integrated into Kongsberg Digital’s marketplace for maritime clients, offering users a tool to understand fleet performance and sustainability trends.

The application will use high-frequency data extracted for the vessels using Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight ship-to-cloud infrastructure. As the maritime industry is set to reduce its emissions to meet new standards, it is equipped to provide an engaging view of every vessel’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII), ensuring users have an up-to-date view of CII development.

“Partnering with Ankeri and bringing the Aware application into our ecosystem reinforces our commitment to this mission and ensures that our Vessel Insight users have access to tools that simplify and amplify the value of their data,” said Kim Evanger, Director of Ecosystem at Kongsberg Digital.