SLB, AWS and Shell partner to accelerate new data platform application

Oct 10, 2023
SLB, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Shell Global Solutions Nederland BV (Shell) have signed a multi-year three-way collaboration agreement to deliver digital end-to-end workflows for Shell, using SLB subsurface solutions on AWS cloud infrastructure.

The partnership will deliver subsurface digital solutions to be used by Shell and made available to the industry. The digital workflows will use the OSDU Data Platform standards to improve the positive customer experience by increasing efficiency and collaboration while producing better insights for Shell and the energy industry.

“Cloud-based computer power and reliable, available OSDU Technical Standard-compliant data will be a foundation for efficient subsurface workflows and help bring data to our engineers’ fingertips. Shell is committed to ongoing support and contributions to the OSDU Forum Community, as well as to accelerating the availability of commercial solutions,” said Edwin Verdonk, Executive VP of Development and Subsurface at Shell. “Through this MOU with SLB and AWS, we aim to accelerate the arrival of cloud solutions and enabling OSDU Data Platform access.”

Many operators have a goal of adopting the OSDU Technical Standard to accelerate cycle times and reduce costs by building data-driven decision-making into their digital workflows and switching between solutions from multiple vendors with minimal effort.

