Enteq appoints RSS veteran David MacNeill to board, bolsters Middle east presence

Enteq Technologies appointed David MacNeill to a non-executive Director on its Board. The company said the move will help bolster its directional drilling and Middle Eastern presence at the board level as it commercializes its alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems (RSS), the SABER (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary) Tool.

Mr MacNeill brings over 30 years of experience from the energy and downhole technology sector. He also provides significant knowledge of the Middle East market, a key target for the SABER Tool during commercialization. He will replace the outgoing Iain Paterson, who has retired after having seen the business through the successful development and validation of the SABER Tool.