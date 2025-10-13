Kinh Ngu Trang Nam project opens four wells

The Kinh Ngu Trang Nam (KNT-KTN) field development project opened four wells on the WHP-KTN platform to receive the first oil flow. Located in Block 09-2/09, it is implemented by a joint venture comprised of PetroVietnam and AO Zarubezhneft.

The scope of work includes the construction of the CPP-KNT central platform, the WHP-KTN wellhead platform, infield and interfield pipelines and subsea cables and modifications to the MSP-10, MSP-9 and BK-15 platforms.