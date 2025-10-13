Innovating While Drilling®News

OMS installs Pakistan’s first intelligent wellhead system

Oct 13, 2025
OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Expands International Footprint, Installs Pakistan’s First Intelligent Wellhead System

OMS Energy supplied and installed the wellhead section of Pakistan’s first intelligent wellhead system for MOL Pakistan. The company’s team manufactured the system’s tubing hanger and tubing head adapter at its Singapore facility, where representatives from MOL Pakistan witnessed the fit, form and function test.

OMS’s wellhead system integrates real-time monitoring, automation and remote-control technologies, optimizing well performance, enhancing safety and improving operational efficiency. It is expected to boost MOL Pakistan’s production efficiency.

