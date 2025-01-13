KBR awarded global EPCM agreement by BP

KBR was awarded a global agreement by BP for engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide EPCM for onshore, offshore, greenfield and brownfield conventional energy projects and new energy sector projects worldwide for three years, with an option to extend for two additional years. Additionally, KBR provides bp with market-leading licensed technology solutions, demonstrating the depth and versatility of its capabilities.

KBR and BP currently have a global agreement in place for engineering services, under which KBR has played a key role in projects spanning the US, North Sea, Iraq, Africa and Azerbaijan.