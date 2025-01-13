NewsPeople, Companies and Products

KBR awarded global EPCM agreement by BP

Jan 13, 2025
0 335 Less than a minute
KBR Awarded Global Agreement by BP for Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management Services

KBR was awarded a global agreement by BP for engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide EPCM for onshore, offshore, greenfield and brownfield conventional energy projects and new energy sector projects worldwide for three years, with an option to extend for two additional years. Additionally, KBR provides bp with market-leading licensed technology solutions, demonstrating the depth and versatility of its capabilities.

KBR and BP currently have a global agreement in place for engineering services, under which KBR has played a key role in projects spanning the US, North Sea, Iraq, Africa and Azerbaijan.

Jan 13, 2025
0 335 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Equinor awarded 27 new production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf

Equinor awarded 27 new production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf

Jan 14, 2025
Shell starts production at Whale in the US Gulf of Mexico

Shell starts production at Whale in the US Gulf of Mexico

Jan 13, 2025
Egypt finishes drilling two wells for gas production in the Raven Sea Field

BP finishes drilling two wells for gas production in the Raven Sea Field

Jan 13, 2025
First Helium licenses second of two wells

First Helium licenses second of two wells

Jan 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button