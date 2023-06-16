Uncategorized

J/A 2023 Markets 1

Jun 16, 2023
0 112 Less than a minute
With rigs continuing to leave, utilization in the Asia Pacific region has risen. Drillships are fully utilized, and the jackup segment is close to selling out, at 97%.
Jun 16, 2023
0 112 Less than a minute

Related Articles

J/A 2023 HSET image

Jun 15, 2023

AADE donation to support petroleum engineering program at University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Jan 19, 2016

Woodmac image J/F 2023 Markets

Jan 24, 2023

Wintershall Noordzee develops third Sillimanite well

Sep 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button