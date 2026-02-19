NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Dolphin Drilling taps Vantris to market Blackford Dolphin rig

Feb 19, 2026
Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible (Source: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling and Vantris Energy Berhad entered into a marketing agreement to jointly promote the Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible drilling rig across Asian drilling markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vantris will act as a commercial agent for the Blackford Dolphin in the Southeast Asia region, supporting contract procurement, client engagement and market positioning for the rig. Dolphin Drilling will retain operational and technical authority, with Vantris responsible for business development efforts within its targeted geographies.

Dolphin Drilling said the collaboration does not alter any existing commercial contracts for the rig and that the Blackford Dolphin remains available for new contracts in multiple global markets.

