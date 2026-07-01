PV Drilling rolls out NOV automation platform on three rigs

Petrovietnam Drilling (PV Drilling) began rolling out National Oilwell Varco’s NOVOS automation platform across its offshore fleet, aiming to standardize operations and move toward Smart Rig capability. The company started deployment on three rigs: the PV Drilling VI, VIII and IX.

NOVOS operates as a high-level control layer that integrates with existing rig control systems such as Amphion and Cyberbase, coordinating the drilling process according to preset scenarios rather than controlling individual equipment in isolation. NOV has developed the platform since 2012, expanding it into a broader ecosystem that includes the KAIZEN AI optimization tool, DrillLink automated directional control, managed pressure drilling integration and the ATOM RTX rig floor mechanization system.

PV Drilling currently operates six jackup rigs and one deepwater rig, and is investing in an additional jackup, tentatively named PV Drilling X. The company plans to validate NOVOS performance on the initial three rigs before expanding the platform fleetwide by 2030. PV Drilling is also pairing NOVOS with maintenance and rig asset management software to support predictive maintenance.