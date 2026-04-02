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Borr Drilling lines up work for four jackups across four continents

Apr 2, 2026
0 1,470 1 minute read

Borr Drilling signed new contract commitments for four of its premium jackup rigs.

In West Africa, the Prospector 5 has received a binding letter of award from BW Energy in Gabon. The commitment covers a firm scope of four wells, with a minimum duration of 320 days, and is expected to commence in Q3 2026, following completion of the rig’s current contract and scheduled special periodic survey. The award includes options that may extend the work by an additional 220 days.

In the Americas, the Ran received a six-month extension with ENI in Mexico, keeping the rig committed through September 2026. The extension will encompass periods of drilling and accommodation activities, subject to the customer’s operational requirements.

In Europe, the Joro received contract extensions from the current operator, totaling approximately two months and keeping the rig committed through May 2026.

In Southeast Asia, the Thor received a binding LOA from an undisclosed operator in Vietnam. The two-well campaign has an estimated duration of 100 days and will commence in July 2026, in direct continuation of its current commitment.

Apr 2, 2026
0 1,470 1 minute read

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