GRO to invest Akselos for development of physics-based digital twins

Akselos, an engineering simulation technology developer, announced it has received an investment from GRO to accelerate organizational expansion, global commercial scaling and product leadership. Akselos provides physics-based simulation engineering software, or digital twins, of highly complex mechanical assets. The technology is currently in use by companies across the energy sector, including Shell, Lamprell and Pan American Energy.

“We are grateful for GRO’s significant vote of confidence and know that their expertise in scaling B2B software companies will reinforce our position in the market and benefit our customers globally. Their belief in our vision and team is an endorsement of what we have accomplished so far and a strong affirmation of the potential ahead. With these additional resources, we look forward to scaling new heights and continuing to drive innovation that matters,” said Thomas Leurent, Co-Founder and CEO of Akselos.

“Akselos is a rare opportunity to invest in a company that enables a paradigm shift in verticals with some of the world’s most critical infrastructure by combining deep-tech, pioneering academic research and high caliber talent,” said Maxwell Veyhe, Partner at GRO.

Closing of the transaction is anticipated to take place during the next couple of weeks.