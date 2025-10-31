Gran Tierra advances drilling in Ecuador and Colombia

Gran Tierra reported on its 2025 drilling campaign in Ecuador and Colombia as part of the company’s Q3 financial and operating results.

In Ecuador’s Suroriente Block, the Conejo A-1 well was drilled and tested in the Basal Tena and Hollín formations, flowing 1,328 barrels of oil per day (bopd) of 26.9° API oil with a 23.7% water cut. The company plans a re-entry in Q4 to install final completion and conduct selective zone tests.

The follow-up Conejo A-2 well, spudded on 4 October 2025, encountered 41 ft of net reservoir in the Hollín formation with 13.8% average porosity. With Conejo A-2 now drilled, Gran Tierra will transition to a development drilling phase.

On the Chanangue Block, the legacy Chanangue-1 well was re-entered and completed in the Basal Tena formation, producing around 600 bopd by jet pump. This is a new discovery that opens further drilling potential on the block’s eastern flank.

In Colombia, three new wells: Costayaco-63, -64 and -65 were drilled and brought online between late June and mid-August, delivering initial 30-day rates between 600 and 1,100 bopd. A six-well program is under way at the Cohembi field, with the Raju-1 exploration well expected to spud in early November targeting a northern prospect.