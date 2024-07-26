GEPetrol schedules development plan in Guinea’s Zafiro field

Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company GEPetrol has outlined a three-phase development plan for the Zafiro Field, located in Block B.

The first phase, scheduled to begin in 2025, includes reconnecting selected wells that were previously connected to the Zafiro Producer floating production unit (FPU). The second phase involves cost optimization work as well as the optimization of well exploitation and production. The third phase will be implemented from 2025 onwards and will feature the redevelopment of the Zafiro field.

GEPetrol assumed operatorship of Block B from energy major ExxonMobil this year, following the expiration of the Production Sharing Contract that existed between the major and the government. Comprising the Zafiro field – an offshore asset that has been producing since 1996 – the block has the potential to boost national oil production through fresh investment and collaborations.

In April 2024, GEPetrol awarded a five-year technical contract to international service provider Petrofac for work related to Block B. The $350 million contract covers services related to onshore support bases, an FPSO and a platform at the Zafiro field. The contract aligns closely with GEPetrol’s commitment to revitalizing the Zafiro field and will support operations as the NOC boosts production.