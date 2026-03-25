OGDCL brings Pasakhi-13 horizontal well online in Pakistan

OGDCL started production from the Pasakhi-13 development well in Sindh province, marking the company’s first successful horizontal oil well in a clastic reservoir.

The well, located in District Hyderabad, is producing approximately 460 bbl/d from the lower Goru A sand, part of the Pasakhi & Pasakhi North Development and Production Lease, where OGDCL holds a 100% working interest.

Pasakhi-13 was drilled to a measured depth of 2,966 m, including a 546-m horizontal section. The operation utilized geosteering technology to maintain precise well placement within a narrow 3-m target window, maximizing contact with the reservoir’s most productive zone.

The well was completed using a short-string electric submersible pump (ESP) configured for horizontal operations. OGDCL reported that the horizontal design significantly increased reservoir exposure, delivering production levels nearly three times higher than offset wells under similar conditions.