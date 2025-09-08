Expro sets offshore record with heaviest casing string deployment

Expro achieved a world record by deploying the heaviest casing string to date, using its Blackhawk Gen III Wireless Top Drive Cement Head with SKYHOOK technology. The work was done on a significant project in the US Gulf of Mexico for a super major.

The operation, conducted aboard the Transocean Deepwater Titan ultra-deepwater drillship, set a new benchmark in deepwater well construction. With a maximum hook load of 2.849 million lbs, the casing deployment exceeded all prior offshore records.

The Expro BLACKHAWK Gen III Top-Drive Cement Head is used for rotating while cementing drill pipe-deployed casing strings or liners. When combined with the SKYHOOK Cement Line Make-Up Device, the wireless cement heads enhance the safety of cementing operations by eliminating the need for personnel above the rig floor and improves rig efficiency.