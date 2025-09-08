NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Equinor, Shell name Adura JV CEO and Chair

Sep 8, 2025
Equinor and Shell announced the appointment of Neil McCulloch as Chief Executive Officer and Nicoletta Giadrossi as Chair of their offshore UK Incorporated Joint Venture, Adura.

Neil McCulloch brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the energy sector, with a strong track record in improving operational and safety performance. He is currently the CEO of Spirit Energy, and has championed the role of oil and gas in supporting the UK’s energy transition.

Nicoletta Giadrossi is an experienced Chair and Non-Executive Director in listed and private companies in Energy and Infrastructure. She has led four boards and is currently chairing MSX International, a global company providing technical services to the mobility sector. Nicoletta is also a board member in Vopak NV, a storage infrastructure company, and in Renew Global plc, a renewables producer in India.

