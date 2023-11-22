Enteq Technologies opens Aberdeen office to support global RSS growth strategy

Enteq Technologies has opened its new office in Aberdeen, building on its existing presence in Cheltenham and Houston. The new office will function as Enteq’s support services headquarters, overseeing finance, HR and IT operations. The move comes as Enteq commercializes its Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool (SABER), an alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems (RSS), which has the potential to support oil and gas applications as well as new energy applications such as geothermal drilling and methane capture.

Heading up the Aberdeen office is Mark Ritchie, Enteq’s recently appointed CFO. With SABER as its flagship product, Enteq has made significant investments to build its leadership team and solidify its credentials as a home of technology development for the energy sector in recent years. This includes the appointment of Andrew Law as CEO, Neil Bird as VP for Advanced Drilling Systems, Mr Ritchie as CFO and, most recently, David MacNeill as a non-executive director.