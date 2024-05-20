Expro marks milestone with 100th SeaCure cementing job

Expro completed its 100th job globally of its SeaCure cementing technology. The job was completed as part of a project in Australia consisting of a five-well subsea batch campaign.

The technology played a pivotal role in maintaining the quality primary cementation of the conductors while mitigating risks associated with placement of the cement slurry. This was achieved through Expro’s proprietary stabbed-in inner string technique, which is unique to the company’s cementing portfolio. By utilizing the SeaCure system and implementing post-cementing circulation via the inner annulus until slurry curing was complete, Expro minimized risks and provided reliable installation of the top holes.

“Ineffective cementation is one of the single biggest contributors to cost over-runs, poor life of well integrity and ultimate failure of well objectives,” said Alistair Geddes, Expro’s Chief Operating Officer. “Expro’s robust Cure portfolio has been developed to solve many of the issues associated with cementing subsea wells with the aim of delivering first time ultimate cement placement.”

SeaCure was originally developed by DeltaTek, which was acquired by Expro in 2023.