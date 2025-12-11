NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor to drill new subsea wells at Johan Castberg through Isflak tieback

Dec 11, 2025
The Johan Castberg production vessel was towed to the field in August 2024. Production started in June the following year. Now it is time for the next phase. Photo: Olaf Nagelhus / Equinor

Equinor will develop the Isflak discovery with a new two-well subsea template tied back to existing infrastructure on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea. The project moves the field into its next drilling phase less than a year after startup, aimed at replenishing volumes and sustaining long-term production.

The Isflak development will use standardized well designs and equipment carried over from the original Johan Castberg buildout, allowing drilling teams to shorten planning timelines and streamline execution. Wells will connect to the field’s subsea network through new pipelines and umbilicals routed to the Johan Castberg FPSO.

The tieback is expected to be ready for production in late 2028, with drilling activity forming the core of the work scope. The field’s broader development plan includes more than 30 wells over its lifetime.

