BP brings Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion online

BP delivered first oil from its Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion in the US Gulf of Mexico, marking the company’s seventh major upstream project to enter production this year. The two-well subsea tieback to the existing Atlantis platform achieved first hydrocarbons roughly two months ahead of plan.

The Atlantis Drill Center 1 development connects new wells into existing infrastructure via subsea pipelines. This tieback is designed to contribute roughly 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of gross peak annualized production to the offshore complex.

The Atlantis field was discovered in 1998 and remains one of BP’s cornerstone assets in deepwater Gulf operations, where subsea tiebacks and infrastructure optimization continue to be a focus for incremental resource and well development.