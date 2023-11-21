Equinor selects KCA Deutag for major electrification project on Askepott rig

KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract to conduct a major project to electrify Equinor’s jackup rig, Askepott, in Norway. The electrification project, delivered by KCA Deutag’s Kenera business unit, will make the Askepott rig the first in Equinor’s portfolio to be powered from onshore when it is completed in Q4 2024.

Askepott will receive power from high voltage cabling via the Martin Linge A platform, which is already supplied with power from the shore and is located 42 km west of the Oseberg Field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The electrification of the Askepott rig in the field will enable energy-efficient drilling operations and provide significant decreases in Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Based on historical records and predicted calculations, it is anticipated the project will result in a reduction of 20,000 tons of CO 2 per year when compared to running with traditional diesel generators.

As a key part of the project, Kenera will convert the existing mud treatment room on Askepott into an electrical power room and install transformers, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and high-voltage switchboards certified to DNV classification requirements. Kenera will also provide a turnkey solution from initial procurement, detailed engineering, installation and commissioning before handing the project over to Equinor and KCA Deutag’s team in Norway for the day-to-day operations.