Ensign Australia selected to drill Hussar well in EP513

Georgina Energy issued a letter awarding Ensign Australia the drilling contract for a re-entry well at the Hussar prospect in EP513, onshore Australia, though final contract terms remain under negotiation.

The program will use an Ensign 970 ADR-1500 automated drilling rig, which has a hookload capacity of 750,000 lbs and is capable of drilling to 5,000 m. The Hussar well has a prognosed total depth of approximately 2,800 m, with a planned 50-day program targeting the Townsend Formation and fractured Neoproterozoic basement lithologies. Drilling is targeted for Q3 2026.