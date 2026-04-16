Global and Regional MarketsNews

Stena wins contract for first deepwater well offshore Greece

Apr 16, 2026
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Stena Drilling received a contract from Energean Hellas to drill one exploration well offshore Greece using the drillship Stena DrillMAX.

The well is located in Block 2 in the northwestern Ionian Sea and will require managed pressure drilling (MPD). It is the first deepwater well to be drilled offshore Greece. Operations are expected to begin in early 2027.

Stena Drilling and Energean have previously worked together on campaigns in Israel and Morocco.

Apr 16, 2026
0 300 Less than a minute

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