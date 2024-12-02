Eni acquires 4 new blocks offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Eni and the Ministry of Mines, Oil and Energy of Côte d’Ivoire signed contracts for the acquisition of four new exploration blocks in the country’s offshore. Under the agreements, Eni will be able to explore the area for up to 9 years.

The blocks CI-504, CI-526, CI-706 and CI-708 cover a total area of about 5,720 sq km with a water depth ranging between 1,000 and 3,500 m. The company already operates 6 blocks in the Ivorian deepwater: CI-101, CI-205, CI-401, CI-501, CI-801 and CI- 802, all with the same partner, Petroci Holding.

Eni has made two discoveries to date in the country, Baleine and Calao, and is in the process of significantly increasing its production. A year after the start-up of Baleine Phase 1, the company is preparing for the launch of Phase 2, scheduled for December 2024, bringing total production from the Baleine field to 60,000 boepd and 70 million cu ft of associated gas.