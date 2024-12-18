Drilling operation at Arkenstone temporarily suspended

OKEA drilling operations on the NO 6610/7-3 exploration well, operated by Equinor, have been temporarily suspended after shallow gas was encountered during the drilling operations.

Two pilot wells were drilled to assess the presence of shallow gas above the reservoir. Shallow gas was encountered, and the drilling operations have been temporarily suspended. The wells were drilled from the semi-submersible rig, Deepsea Atlantic.

Both pilot wells have been securely plugged with cement, and the partners in the license will focus on well engineering to ensure that the Arkenstone well can be drilled safely, accounting for the shallow gas zone in the upper layers of the formation.

PL 1014 (Arkenstone) is located approximately 100 km north-east of the Norne field, at a water depth of around 230 m.

Deepsea Atlantic will now sail towards PL1119 to spud the Mistral well where OKEA holds a 30% WI.