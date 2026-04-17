DNV, Equinor introduce Event Learning Taxonomy CLUE

DNV in collaboration with the international energy company Equinor, has introduced a new incident taxonomy that helps organizations improve how they classify, understand, and learn from incidents. The taxonomy, called Event Learning Taxonomy CLUE, uses neutral language, fewer categories and a systems-based approach to strengthen learning and reduce bias.

Many organizations rely on incident reporting systems to identify risk and support learning. However, existing taxonomies often use deficit-based language that encourages hindsight bias and individual blame. This limits learning and directs attention away from the system conditions that shape everyday work.

Event Learning Taxonomy CLUE addresses these challenges by reframing how organizations assess and communicate incidents. It supports clearer reporting, more constructive discussions and better-informed actions to prevent reoccurrence.

The taxonomy applies to all types of safety, quality and HSE incidents across a range of industries including construction, energy, manufacturing and maritime. Organizations can also use it to capture insights from normal work, including successful outcomes. By supporting learning from both failures and successes, Event Learning Taxonomy CLUE helps organizations build a more complete understanding of risk and performance.

Event Learning Taxonomy CLUE differs from traditional taxonomies in three ways. First, it uses neutral, descriptive language that reduces judgement and implicit blame, supporting system focused learning for more effective risk-reduction strategies. Second, Event Learning Taxonomy CLUE includes fewer factors, making it easy to use for people without specialist investigation training. Finally, it replaces the concept of “cause” with “contributing factor” and uses a single analytical layer, reflecting how incidents emerge from interacting conditions rather than linear cause-effect relationships.

DNV and Equinor developed Event Learning Taxonomy CLUE principles from Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) and Safety-II proactive safety approaches, which highlight learning, context and system design, as well as actual work practices under varying conditions.