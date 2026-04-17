2026 IADC Drilling Africa Conference, 24-25 February 2026, Windhoek, Namibia

The 2026 IADC Drilling Africa Conference & Exhibition took place in Windhoek, Namibia from 24-25 February. A wide range of topics was covered, including AI, geothermal drilling, sustainability, automation, well control and engaging Gen Z.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.