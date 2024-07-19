Diamond Offshore wins new Gulf of Mexico contract

Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Ocean BlackRhino has been awarded a contract by BOE Exploration & Production LLC for work in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Work under the new contract is expected to commence late in the first quarter or early Q2 of 2025 and is set to last a minimum duration of 180 days for a total value of approximately $89 million, excluding mobilization and any additional services. The contract also includes two additional option periods.

“This is the third in a series of follow-on contracts for the rig after its current contract,” said Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and CEO of Diamond Offshore.