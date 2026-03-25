Data mesh architecture can help decentralize data ownership, maximize value

When it comes to receiving and transmitting field data into storage and analytics systems, the workflow around that process is often overlooked, says Moray Laing, Director of Rig Systems and Automation at Halliburton. That can lead to inefficient sorting and loss of data value. In this video from the 2026 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas, on 16 March, Mr Laing talked about key considerations in data management to ensure the data is transparent, dynamic, usable and interoperable.

He also discussed the benefits of using a data mesh architecture, which is a decentralized framework that shifts data ownership from a central platform to decentralized, multi-functional domains. Mr Laing spoke at a workshop preceding the conference co-hosted by SPE’s Drilling Systems Advancement Technical Section and the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Committee.